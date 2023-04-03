CICAN holds Stakeholders’ Conference, tasks agencies on economic growth

Stakeholders in the Non-oil sector have been urged to redouble their efforts at innovative policies targeted at increasing the sectors contribution to the growth of the economy. The chairman, Commerce and Industry Correspondents Association of Nigeria, Abuja, Mr Ifeanyi Onuba made the call while addressing the press recently in preparation for its forthcoming stakeholders conference.

He says, the country needs local and foreign investments to reduce undue pressure on the nation’s foreign reserve. Adding that, the conference which is scheduled for Wednesday 5th of April at the Barcelona hotel, Wuse 2 is with the theme, “The Role of Non-Oil Sector Towards Economic Diversification, GDP Growth” will give its unalloyed support to any agency, which is ready to create policies and initiatives aimed at attracting investors or expanding export of Nigeria’s product targeted at the untapped global market while also taking advantage of the Africa Continental Free Trade Agreement, which Nigeria is a signatory.

The conference is expected to welcome presentations from Nigeria Export Promotion Council on the sub-theme ‘Export For Survival: Exploring Nigeria’s New Gateway to Generating FDIs, Economic Growth’, while the Standard Organisation of Nigeria will speak on ‘The Role of Standardisation in Building a Resilient Non-oil Sector.