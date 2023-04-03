President Buhari commemorates Ebenezer Obey at 81

President Muhammadu Buhari has celebrated with multi-talented musician, Ebenezer Obey, on his 81st birthday, lauding the performer for 66 years of impactful global career, with evergreen signature tunes from the ’50s.

Obey, fondly known as “Chief Commander”, has been a vital force in the blossoming Nigerian musical industry since he started out at 15 years, bringing a fusion of juju and highlife into a musical band, International Brothers, in 1964, metamorphosing to “International Reformers” in the ’70s.

The president sent out this congratulatory message on Monday through his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina, where he described the veteran artiste as one who, “expands his reach through sharing knowledge, good works and charity, guiding younger musicians to get training and skills at his musical school, counselling many against destructive habits and providing scholarships for the less privileged, with visits to orphanages and other welfare institutions.”

President Buhari also joined family members, and friends, of Obey in appreciating the singer’s lifelong dedication, diligence and sacrifices that culminated in the successes, praying for good health, and more years of blessings for the octogenarian.