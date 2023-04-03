We don’t encourage anyone to move anywhere during Census – NPC

The Chairman of the Public Affairs Committee of the National Population Commission (NPC), Eyitayo Oyetunji has implored Nigerians not to leave their residence during the population census.

According to the United Nations Population Agency, UNFPA, Nigeria’s population is estimated to be 216 million and projections, estimate the nation’s population could hit 400 million by the year 2050.

With one month away from the national population census, Mr Oyetunji said the need for accurate information is vital for effective planning and movement will affect this collation.

“We don’t encourage anyone to move anywhere, the census essentially is to collect information for planning purposes and to provide amenities infrastructure you have to have accurate information of the people in an area.