Buhari names Counter Terrorism Centre’s Auditorium after Jordan King Al-Hussein

President Muhammadu Buhari has named the newly commissioned National Counter Terrorism Center after the Jordan King, King Abdullah bin Al-Hussein. The Senior Special Assistant to the President, Garba Shehu, disclosed this in a statement on Tuesday, adding that the Nigerian leader also had a phone conversation with Al-Hussein.

Both leaders expressed satisfaction at the deepening of the Nigeria-Jordan strategic partnership in matters of security and other global issues, Shehu stated. “In the conversation, the Jordanian leader called to wish the President a happy and successful Ramadan and to especially thank him for naming the auditorium in the newly commissioned National Counter Terrorism Center in Abuja after him,” the statement read.

“The facility is named ‘King Abdullah Bin Hussein II Auditorium.’ Many important issues were also discussed by the two leaders regarding security.” During the phone conversation, Buhari collaborated and shared Nigeria’s experiences with Jordan in tackling terrorism and its spread across West Africa and has gained significantly from the Middle Eastern kingdom by way of support for pre-emptive measures to neutralise the activities of insurgents in the sub-region.

According to the presidential spokesman, King Abdullah indicated his wish to visit Nigeria before President Buhari leaves office.