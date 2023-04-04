Chrisland School gets nod to conduct independent autopsy on Whitney Adeniran

The coroner inquiring into the cause of death of a 12-year-old Chrisland School pupil, Whitney Omodesola Adeniran, has granted permission to the school to engage an independent forensic pathologist to conduct another autopsy on the remains of the deceased.

Magistrate Olabisi Fajana granted the permission on Tuesday while ruling on an application filed by Chrisland School, seeking leave to access some items obtained from the corpse of the deceased. The school said this will enable it to consult with the independent forensic pathologist and to allow the consultant to testify accurately on his findings before the court.

Through its lawyer, Olukayode Enitan (SAN), the school told the coroner that the request was made because its representative pathologist, Olugbenga Oyewole, only attended the initial autopsy carried out by the government as an observer and did not carry out any tests or dealt with any samples. Counsel to the State Govt, Akin George, and the counsel to the family of the deceased, Femi Falana (SAN), did not object to the application. George, however, applied orally that the court should order that the State Pathologist must be in attendance during the consultation as an observer at the cost of the Applicant.

The counsel to the deceased’s family aligned with the submissions made by the State. The items ordered to be released to the applicant are the paraffin block of the skin sample and slides from which the diagnosis of electrocution was made, the samples of the urine, blood, and other body fluid collected at autopsy, samples of bone and muscle taken from the deceased for independent DNA analysis.

Other items are all photographs taken during the conduct of the autopsy, copies of any other working samples and documents made in the course of the autopsy, and the result of all toxicology tests conducted.