No missing N20bn in NNPC Limited — Spokesman

The Nigerian National Petroleum Company (NNPC) Limited says it is not aware of any “missing” N20bn in the company. The company’s spokesman, Garba Deen Muhammad, in a statement on Monday, said the company knew nothing about the payment of the sum of N20bn to ghost consultants as alleged by an online platform, Sahara Reporters).

“The NNPC Ltd wishes to state that as a responsible corporate organization, it does not have or deal with ghost consultants,” Muhammad stated. “At NNPC Ltd, the process of engaging consultants whenever the need arises is clear and verifiable and follow global best practices.

“It is therefore unfortunate that for whatever reason, the said online platform would make such a grievous allegation, mindless of the consequences of such actions. The claim of a missing N20bn is absolutely false and baseless.”

On the Ogun State Government claiming a back duty tax liability of about N18bn, against an NNPC subsidiary, the Petroleum Products Marketing Company (PPMC) Ltd, the company said, “For clarity, PPMC had objected and challenged the claim through its Tax Consultant. Consequently, the Ogun State Government took the matter to court which is not unusual in business circles.

“The matter is currently before the court and NNPC Ltd will prove its case accordingly.”