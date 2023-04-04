PDP members continue protest at INEC office in Port Harcourt

Members of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Rivers State continued their protest in Port Harcourt, the state capital, on Tuesday at the office of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) over the inspection of materials used in the last general elections.

Today’s protest was joined by more State Assembly members including the Leader of the House, Martins Amaewhule alongside the Deputy Speaker, Edison Ehie and Chairman of Ikwerre Ikwerre Local Government Area, Samuel Nwanosike. In addition to the demands for joint inspection of electoral demands and issuance of Certified True Copies of Result Sheets, the PDP is demanding the arrest of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Governorship Candidate, Tonye Cole for alleged murder.

They are accusing Cole of leading thugs to attack them during the protest on Monday, allegedly leading to the death of one person.

They said the party has submitted a petition to the Commissioner of Police seeking the arrest and prosecution of Cole. They also presented an acknowledged copy of the PDP’s petition dated March 24 2923 in which the party demanded that INEC release the Certified True Copies of electoral materials.