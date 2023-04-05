Buhari inaugurates Digital Innovation Council

President Muhammadu Buhari has inaugurated the National Council on Digital Innovation Entrepreneurship (NCDIE). The council’s establishment is based on the Nigeria Startup Act, 2022 (NSA, 2022), which was signed into law in December 2022.

The NCDIE which is chaired by the president has 13 other members including the Vice President; Ministers of Finance, Budget, and National Planning, Trade and Investment, Communications and Digital Economy, Governor of the central bank, among others.

The council is equally charged with the responsibility of promoting the development of the country’s digital economy and providing a supportive environment for entrepreneurs to thrive. The Inauguration of the council preceded the Federal Executive Council Meeting on Wednesday.

At the inauguration, President Buhari highlighted the importance of the NCDIE in driving economic growth and job creation as well as plans to consolidate on the gains recorded in the sector under his administration.

The President said he expects that the NCDIE will oversee the implementation of the Nigeria Startup Act, which aims to stimulate the growth of innovative startups and Small and Medium-sized Enterprises (SMEs) in the country.