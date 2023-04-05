Lagos–Ibadan Expressway to be completed soon, 2nd Niger Bridge to open May – Fashola

The Minister of Works and Housing, Babatunde Fashola says the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway road project will be completed soon while the Second Niger Bridge will be commissioned and opened to traffic in May.

The minister spoke during the pre–inspection of the Loko-Oweto Bridge in Nasarawa State, according to a statement by the Director of Press and Public Relations in the Federal Ministry of Works and Housing, Blessing Lere–Adams.

“While commenting on the Lagos–Ibadan road, the minister appealed for continuous perseverance and understanding of all road users, as traffic had to be diverted during construction adding that the road is among the busiest in the country. “The Lagos–Ibadan road would be completed in April of 2023 as planned. In addition, he also said that in May of 2023, the 2nd Niger Bridge would be commissioned and opened to the traffic as well,” the statement partly read.

Fashola further stated that the “Loko-Oweto Bridge is 200 metres longer than the 2nd Niger Bridge, how many African countries are able to do this? Nigerians should be very proud of this project”.