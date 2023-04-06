Nigeria divided than ever before, needs healing – Obasanjo

Former President Olusegun Obasanjo says Nigeria is more divided than it has ever been after the 2023 general elections, adding that the country needs healing.

He advocated national reconciliation in order to enhance the healing needed for national peace and cohesion.

Obasanjo said this on Thursday at the Yaradua Centre in Abuja during a book presentation, ‘The Unending Quest For Reform: An Intellectual Memoir’ authored by Dr Tunji Olaopa.

The ex-President’s comment comes about two days after a former Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Muhammed Sanusi, said Nigeria is currently more divided than it was during the civil war between July 1967 and January 1970.