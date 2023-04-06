There is pressure on me to leave Nigeria, says Peter Obi

Former Governor of Anambra State and presidential candidate of the Labour Party at the recently concluded presidential election, Peter Obi, has said that there is pressure on him to leave Nigeria. Mr Obi, in a statement on Wednesday night, accused the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) and some government agencies, of trying to divert the country’s attention from the ills recorded during the polls, by casting aspersions on his person.

The LP flagbearer went on to address the issue of a certain viral audio recording which allegedly had him speaking to Bishop David Oyedepo of Winners Chapel, urging the cleric to act and support his ambition as a way to see that Christians win the “religious war” in the nation’s political sphere. In his reaction, Obi described the recording in circulation as ‘fake’. “The present attempts by the APC as a Party, and the APC Led-government through some government officials and agencies to divert our attention from our blatantly stolen mandate is unfortunate and sad.

“These have come and continued to manifest in different ways, such as the malicious accusation of the Minister of Information, Mr Lai Mohammed, the circulation of a fake doctored audio call, and a pressure on me to leave the country. “Let me reiterate that the audio call being circulated is fake, and at no time throughout the campaign and now did I ever say, think, or even imply that the 2023 election is, or was a religious war,” Obi said.

Obi called on all Nigerians and the International Community to implore the APC and the APC Led-government to stop their “nasty attacks”, adding that his focus and commitment is to lawfully and peacefully retrieve the people’s “mandate” and to secure and unite the nation.