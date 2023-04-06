Troops neutralize 48 terrorists as 974 others surrender

Troops of the Nigerian Army have neutralized a total of forty-eight terrorists in various operations across the nation. The director of Defence Media Operations, Major General Musa Danmadami who disclosed this to journalists at the Defence Headquarters in Abuja today, said at least nine hundred and seventy-four (974) terrorists and their families have also surrendered to troops within the last two weeks.

The troops also recovered N2.3million in the North-East Zone, the military spokesman revealed. Danmadami said troops in the past 2 weeks, both kinetic and non-kinetic operations were conducted in the various theatres of operations, with significant outcomes recorded. He said troops of Operation Hadin Kai in the North East zone of the country have sustained the offensive operation to curb the activities of Boko Haram terrorists/Islamic State of West Africa Province terrorists in the Joint Area of Operations within the zone.

According to him, precisely, on 23 March 2023, troops conducted offensive operations to villages in Bama, Askira Uba and Mafa Local Government Areas of Borno State, adding that during these operations, troops made contact with terrorists and following the fire fight, troops neutralized 7 terrorists while others fled. Troops recovered 1 NSTV gun, 1 NSTV barrel, 1 QJC barrel gun, 14 dane guns, 1 pump action gun, 1 x 36 hand grenade, 27 cartridges, 81 rounds of 7.62mm special, 7 rounds of 12.7mm ammo, Improvised Explosive Device wires, 7 motorcycles, 8 bicycles, 2 boafeng radios, 2 solar panel and 2 grinding machines among other items.

He also said that on 24 March 23, troops responded to intelligence about terrorists activities around Maisamari village in Damboa Local Government Area of Borno State. Troops mobilized to the area and made contact with the terrorists. During the encounter, troops neutralized 2 terrorists and recovered 2 PKT MG, 188 rounds of 7.62x54mm ammunitions, 1 hand grenade, 4 Ak47 magazines, pouches, boafeng radio, assorted drugs and other sundry items.

Danmadami furthermore disclosed that on 25 March 2023, troops had a meeting engagement with terrorists close to their location in Kawuri in Konduga Local Government Area of Borno State, adding that during the encounter, troops neutralized 2 terrorists while other fled with gunshot wounds.