Easter reminds us God can turn round unpleasant situation for good – Buhari

President Muhammadu Buhari has said that Easter is a season that “reminds us that God can turn an unpleasant situation round for good.” He said this in an Easter message to Nigerians which he personally signed on Friday, adding that at the heart of Easter, is the triumph of light over darkness.

Recognising that Easter is about renewed hope and a glorious future, Buhari urged all Nigerians to continue to be confident and believe strongly in the country for better seasons ahead. With the country haven concluded the 2023 general elections, the President congratulated the newly elected leaders even as he acknowledged the right of those who feel dissatisfied with the outcome to seek redress. He said he expect them to wait patiently and allow the legal system run its course.

Buhari described as a rare privilege the chance to serve as president of the country since 2015, saying he had been guided by the vows he took to keep Nigeria united, prosperous and secure. In celebration of the Easter season, the President enjoined Nigerians to do so in love, compassion, kindness, resilience and forgiveness.