Burnley: Vincent Kompany does not fear Premier League after promotion

Manager Vincent Kompany says Burnley do not fear the Premier League after they secured promotion with seven games remaining. A 2-1 Championship win at Middlesbrough on Friday sealed an immediate return to the top flight. “We don’t have to be ready now. We’re still in April, so we have another three months to make sure that everything is ready,” said Kompany.

“We want to compete. I don’t think we have to fear that. We’ll embrace it.” Burnley need 11 points from their final seven games to win the title, while 13 points will see them become the first Championship team to 100 since Leicester City in 2013-14. “We still don’t have the silverware, but we have made memories,” said Kompany.

“There is already one milestone that has been achieved, and one achievement that cannot be taken away from us. “I am really happy for the club and for everybody involved. This is special. I still have to say that the best moment will be if we get the trophy, and that is not the case yet.”