IGP redeploys Frank Mba, 20 other AIGs to Commands, Formations

The Inspector-General of Police (IGP), Usman Baba has ordered the posting and redeployment of 21 Assistant Inspectors-General of Police (AIGs) to various Departments, Commands, and Formations. Force Public Relations Officer, Muyiwa Adejobi made this known in a statement on Saturday.
According to him, the posting is in line with “the IGP’s mandate and strategies to strengthen the operational structures of commands, departments, and formations”.
The IGP charged all the newly posted and redeployed officers to put their best foot forward in ensuring that the activities of their new Commands, Formations, and Departments align with the Police Reform mandate. He also tasked them to ensure compliance with all standard operating procedures in the discharge of their responsibilities.
The AIGs redeployed and their duty posts are:
i.
AIG Zone 14 Katsina – AIG Ahmed Abdulrahman, mni
ii. AIG Police Mobile Force – AIG Ibrahim Sani Ka’oje, mni
iii. AIG Special Protection Unit – AIG Matthew Akinyosola, mni
iv. AIG Zone 12 Bauchi – AIG Sylvester Abiodun Alabi, fdc
v. AIG Maritime Lagos – AIG Yekini Adio Ayoku, psc(+), mni
vi. AIG Zone 13 Ukpo Dunukofia – AIG Olofu Tony Adejoh
vii. AIG Zone 7 Abuja – AIG Aliyu Garba
viii. AIG ICT FHQ Abuja – AIG Idris Dabban Dauda, fdc
ix. AIG Research & Development – AIG Yusuf Ahmed Usman
x. AIG Zone 4 Makurdi – AIG Haladu M. Ros-Amson, fdc
xi. AIG Zone 8 Lokoja – AIG Babatunde B. Ishola
xii. AIG Counter Terrorism Unit – AIG Alexander N. Wannang
xiii. AIG Zone 2 Lagos – AIG Ari M. Ali
xiv. AIG Zone 9 Umuahia – AIG Mamman Sanda Umar, fdc
xv. Commandant Police Academy, Wudil – AIG Sadiq I. Abubakar, mni
xvi. AIG FCID Annex Lagos – AIG Frank Emeka Mba, mni
xvii. AIG Zone 16 Yenagoa – AIG Benjamin N. Okolo, fdc
xviii. AIG DTD FHQ Abuja – AIG Oyediran A. Oyeyemi, fsi
xix. AIG FCID Annex Kaduna – AIG Babaji Sunday
xx. AIG Zone 5 Benin – AIG Arungwa Nwazue Udo, mni
xxi. Force Transport Officer – AIG Yusuf C. Usman, mni