Jandor felicitates with Lagosians at Easter

The Lagos State Peoples Democratic Party governorship candidate in the recently held 2023 Guber election, Dr. Abdul-Azeez Olajide Adediran (JANDOR) felicitates with Christians and all the good people of Lagos on the occasion of this year’s Easter celebration. Jandor describes this season as a time of dying to what was imperfect and reawakening to what is perfect, a time of the resurrection of good to erase the existence of evil.

Dr. Adediran enjoined all Lagosians to take advantage of this solemn season to seek the face of God for divine intervention on personal challenges and general issues affecting the state. He noted that Easter celebration during the holy month of Ramadan gives a double platform to access divine intervention for our dear state. Jandor stated that the essence of this season is about the sacrifice made by Jesus Christ which epitomizes selflessness and willingness to offer a breath of fresh air to humanity at a huge personal cost to him.

He reminded Lagosians that the readiness of a people to enjoy liberation from forces of darkness can never be debarred, temporary delay will soon give way if we do not despair or lose hope. “Easter gives us hope that very soon, we will die to challenges and live to our potential. We will die to extreme poverty and live in extra prosperity. We will die to harassment from a selfish hegemony and be alive to a breath of fresh air, ” he said.