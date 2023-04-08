Many feared killed as suspected herdsmen attack Benue IDPs

The Benue State Police Command has confirmed another attack on one of the Internal Displaced Persons (IDP) camps at Agan in the Makurdi Local Government Area of Benue with many killed by suspected herdsmen.

The police spokesperson, DSP Sewuese Anene in a telephone conversation with our correspondent in Benue State, confirmed last night attack which she said claimed many lives at the IDP camps but the casualty figure is yet to be determined.

DSP Sewuese further added that the commissioner of police, Wale Abasse will visit the scene of the attack very early in the morning to clarify what happened, the casualty figures but response team has already been deployed to the area.

This attack followed the killing of a traditional ruler in Apa Local Government Area of Benue earlier in the week along with many others before the attackers moved to the Otukpo Local Government Area on Wednesday, killing 46 persons including a 33-year-old son of the local government chairman and now this at an IDP camp Makurdi, the state capital.