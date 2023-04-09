Christians celebrate Easter amid calls for unity, love

As Christians in Nigeria and around the world commemorate Easter, the annual celebration of the resurrection of Jesus Christ, the faithful have been enjoined to pursue and pray for unity. The celebrations represent the culmination of the Holy Week which starts with the observance of Palm Sunday to mark the triumphant entry of Jesus into Jerusalem.

Millions of Nigerians throng churches today for special services, prayers and thanksgiving to mark Easter. President Muhammadu Buhari, governors and influential Nigerians highlighted the importance of the season in their individual Easter messages, calling for unity and prayers for Nigeria. At the heart of Easter, the President noted, is the triumph of light over darkness.

Recognising that Easter is about renewed hope and a glorious future, Buhari urged all Nigerians to continue to be confident and believe strongly in the country for better seasons ahead. In celebration of the season, the President enjoined Nigerians to do so in love, compassion, kindness, resilience and forgiveness.