Datti and I with you, Peter Obi assures ‘Obidients’

The presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP), Peter Obi, has assured his followers, popularly referred to as ‘Obidients’, that he and his running mate Datti Baba-Ahmed are with them. This comes days after the 61-year-old distanced himself from a purportedly leaked phone call between himself and the founder of Living Faith Church Worldwide aka Winners Chapel, Bishop David Oyedepo.

While denying the authenticity of the viral audio, he raised the alarm about pressure by unidentified adversaries on him to flee Nigeria. In a series of tweets on Monday, Obi encouraged his supporters, saying allegedly orchestrated efforts to demarket and delegitimise the “OBIdient Movement” would fail.

He argued that members of his base face and pass through a litany of challenges, including flawed electoral processes, insecurity, weak institutions, multidimensional poverty, unemployment, inflation, lack of justice, fairness, equity, and opportunities.

“As we reflect on these challenges and look forward to a New Nigeria that is POssible, Datti and I are painfully mindful that for the mere reason of being OBIdient, most of you have suffered vituperations, physical attacks, loss of rights and privileges, hateful trolls, indignities and vexatious fighting words, even from some of those we long regarded as civic leaders and conscience of our nation,” he said.