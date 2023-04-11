Resident Doctors tackle Reps, oppose five-year compulsory service

The National Association of Resident Doctors (NARD) has opposed the House of Representative Bill mandating Nigeria-trained medical and dental practitioners to practice for five years before being granted full licence.

NARD made its position known in a communique issued at the end of the emergency extended National Officers’ Committee (NOC) meeting of the association which was held virtually over the weekend.

According to the statement obtained on Monday, the resident doctors expressed shock by the action of the sponsor of the bill, Honourable Ganiyu Johnson (APC/Lagos). The doctors also decried the non-payment of salaries of members by the Federal Government as the current administration gradually winds down.

“The extended NOC observed with shock and disappointment, the infuriating attempts by Honourable Ganiyu Abiodun Johnson and the Federal House of Representatives to enslave Nigerian-Trained Medical Doctors for five years post-graduation before they can be issued full practicing licenses or allowed to travel abroad if they so wished,” the communique read.