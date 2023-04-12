FG to install N495m baggage scanners in railway stations

The Federal Executive Council has approved the provision and installation of baggage scanners at all railway stations in the country at a cost of N495 million.

The Minister of State for Transportation, Ademola Adegoroye stated this at a briefing on Wednesday after the council meeting presided over by the Vice President, Professor Yemi Osinbajo.

He stated that the devices had become imperative because of the need to advance the security of lives and property in the nation’s railway facilities and in continuation of the railway revolution in the sector.

The FEC also gave approval for the maintenance of the pavement of the third mainland bridge in the sum of N6.278 billion naira to be completed within 24 months.