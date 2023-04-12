How London Immigration Officers ‘harassed, detained’ Obi at Heathrow – Campaign Office

The Obi-Datti Presidential Campaign Office has revealed how the Presidential Candidate of the Labour Party (LP), Mr Peter Obi was harassed by immigration officers at Heathrow Airport, United Kingdom. Spokesman for the Campaign Council, Diran Onifade, in a statement on Wednesday said the former Anambra State governor was detained and questioned for a duplication offense which suggests that someone has been impersonating Obi in London.

According to Mr Onifade, the LP’s Presidential Candidate who is just back from London, where he celebrated Easter, was saved by the spontaneous reaction of Nigerians at Heathrow Airport. Onifade said Obi arrived the Heathrow Airport in London from Nigeria on Good Friday, April 7, 2023, and joined the queue for the necessary airport protocols when he was accosted by immigration official who handed him a detention note and told him to step aside. “He was questioned for a long time and it was very strange for a man who lived for over a decade in that country.

“Since Obi’s face was already an international frame, especially for Nigerians, Africans home, and in Diaspora who are likely to be Obidients, the people quickly raised their voices wondering why he was being delayed,” Onifade narrated. He further recounted that the immigration officials who were also taken aback at the reaction of the people were forced to reveal to those present Obi was being questioned. Onifade asserted that the high implication of the offense is that the impersonator could be committing all kinds of weighty crimes and other dubious acts and it would be recorded in Obi’s name.

“Since the impersonator is still at large, the scenario is unimaginable as Obi could be implicated in a series of forbidden acts and even be framed in a manner that could be a huge embarrassment to him, his family, his party, the obidient Movement, and indeed Nigeria, where he currently and indisputably remains the conscience of the people,” the LP Campaign Office spokesman stressed.