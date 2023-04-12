Marcus Rashford: Manchester United forward out for ‘a few games’ with muscle injury

Manchester United forward Marcus Rashford will be out for “a few games” with a muscle injury. The 25-year-old England international left the field holding his groin during the second half of United’s win over Everton on Saturday. United did not give a specific timeline for his return but said he is expected to play again this season.

Rashford, who has scored 28 times this season, has played in all of United’s league games. His side play Sevilla in the Europa League quarter-final first leg on Thursday at Old Trafford. “The forward was withdrawn in the 80th minute of Saturday’s 2-0 Premier League win over Everton at Old Trafford and immediately headed to the dressing room for treatment,” United said.

“Subsequent assessment of the injury suggested that Marcus will be unavailable for a few games, but is expected to be back for the season run-in.”