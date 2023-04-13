About 2m Nigerians impacted in FG’s 2022 Poverty/Growth Strategy Projects

Almost 2 million vulnerable Nigerians across the country have been impacted by projects implemented under the Federal Government’s National Poverty Reduction with Growth Strategy (NPRGS) for the year 2022. A progress report presented at the NPRGS Steering Committee meeting chaired by Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, SAN, on Wednesday also indicate that about 1.6 million smallholder farmers were impacted under the Agriculture for Jobs Plan.

Besides, 13,000 youths have been trained under a Technical and Vocational Education and Training programme in 6 States comprising Lagos, Ogun, Enugu, Gombe, Kaduna and Nasarawa, while arrangements are underway to provide similar training for 2000 beneficiaries in Edo State. Equally, more than 8,000 Nigerians were employed in rural roads construction under the Rural Roads programme which built 40 rural roads in 120 communities, covering about 57.3 km across the country.

According to the NPRGS implementation monitoring update presented by the Minister of State, Budget and National Planning, Prince Clem Agba, “following the release of N50 billion, programmes that have achieved 100% completion include: Agriculture for Food and Jobs Plan (AFJP) and Construction of Rural Roads, among others.

“A total number of direct beneficiaries of the implemented programmes currently stands at 1,818,782 vulnerable Nigerians and a total of 9,527 Nigerians have also been directly employed through the implementation of the programmes so far.”