Seven persons rescued from collapsed building in Banana Island, Lagos

Seven persons were rescued from the collapsed building in the Banana Island, Ikoyi area of Lagos State, the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) has said. The seven-storey structure under construction collapsed on Wednesday but no lives were lost.

But while giving an update about the incident on Thursday the Lagos Territorial Coordinator of the agency, Ibrahim Farinloye, said apart from the rescued victims, one person was rushed to a hospital where he is being treated. “We started moving from one layer to another and during this emergency response, we were able to rescue seven people alive,” he said.

“Those people that were rescued were treated on the spot and discharged. It is the only one that was taken to a private hospital where he is receiving adequate treatment.” While hailing the emergency responders for their swiftness, the NEMA chief assured that the agency won’t leave any stone unturned to ensure that “nobody is left there and the job is being done professionally”.

For other buildings on the construction site, Farinloye said “we are going to carry out holistic investigations” about them.