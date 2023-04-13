UPDATED: Seven-storey building collapses in Lagos, Govt begins probe

A seven-storey building under construction has collapsed in the Banana Island, Ikoyi area of Lagos State. The Lagos State Ministry of Physical Planning and Urban Development confirmed Wednesday’s incident in a statement.

It was also gathered that the incident occurred on First Avenue in the exclusive neighbourhood of some of the wealthiest Nigerians. “Few who sustained injuries are being treated. There is no fatality. This unfortunate incident happened while casting was being done,” said the statement by the ministry’s Deputy Director, Public Affairs, Mukaila Sanusi.

It noted that the Commissioner for Physical Planning and Urban Development, Engr. Tayo Bamgbose-Martins, visited the site “immediately” to assess the situation and flag off an investigation. “We ask members of the public to remain calm and expect further information from the ministry as we know more,” he said.