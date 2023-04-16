Supplementary Elections: Wamakko, Doguwa, others emerge winners as collation continues

With collation underway in much of the 23 affected states of the federation, several winners have emerged less than 24 hours since voting commenced in Saturday’s supplementary elections. Out of the five senatorial seats billed to participate in the polls, only Sokoto North had been declared by 7 am on Sunday. Others are Kebbi North, Sokoto East, Sokoto South, and Zamfara Central.

In the Sokoto North supplementary election, Senator Aliyu Magatakarda Wamakko has emerged victorious with a total of 141,468 votes. The All Progressives Congress (APC) candidate defeated his closest rival Dan’iya Manir Muhammad of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) who scored 118,445 votes. Out of the 31 constituencies in 15 states earmarked for the House of Representatives polls, two had concluded collation by Saturday evening.

In Kano, the Majority Leader of the House of Representatives Alhassan Ado Doguwa won the Tudun Wada/Doguwa Constituency seat. The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) returning officer, Prof. Sani Ibrahim, announced the results, saying the All Progressives Congress (APC) candidate got 41,573 votes. His closest opponent, New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) standard-bearer Yushau Salisu, polled 34,831 votes, while the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) got 211.

In a similar vein, the PDP candidate in the Gummi-Bukkuyum Federal Constituency of Zamfara State, Sulaiman Gumi, was declared winner of the supplementary poll. Gumi, who is a serving member of the House of Representatives, scored 35,664 votes to defeat his closest challenger, APC candidate Ahmad Shehu who garnered 35,058 votes.

The collation officer for the 2023 Gummi-Bukkuyum supplementary elections Dr. Lawal Saad declared Gumi the winner, saying the latter had scored the highest number of votes and satisfied the requirements of the law.