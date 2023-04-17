DSS investigates attack on its staff in Adamawa State

Department of State Services (DSS) has reacted to a trending video on social media in which someone suspected to be it staff, was allegedly manhandled by some political miscreants in Adamawa State.

This followed developments arising from the supplementary governorship election in the State. Public Relations officer of the DSS Dr. Peter Afunanya noted in a statement that, the service has commenced a full investigation into the circumstances that led to the incident.

While calling for calm, the Service also implores concerned parties in Adamawa State to remain peace loving and shun violence.