Travellers stranded as aviation workers’ protest blocks traffic around Lagos Airport

The access roads to the international and domestic wings of the Murtala Muhammed Airport in Lagos State were on Monday blocked by aviation workers protesting the Federal Government’s failure to address their concerns. The action of the aviation workers has caused serious gridlock around the Airport Road in Ikeja, with entrance to the Murtala Muhammed Airport Two terminal hugely affected.

The gridlock left several travellers distraught amid desperate efforts to catch their flights. A coalition of aviation workers unions had announced a two-day strike what they described as the government’s failure to address their concerns. Some of the issues raised include those of the national minimum wage, consequential adjustment, and working conditions.

The unions include the Association of Nigerian Aviation Professionals (ANAP), National Association of Aircraft Pilots and Engineers (NAAPE), National Union of Air Transport Employees (NUATE), and Air Transport Service Senior Staff Association of Nigeria (ATSSSAN). Meanwhile, in a statement on Monday, the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport (NAIA) chapter of the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) advised travellers and stakeholders to make contingency plans in order to avoid missing their flights and appointments.

FAAN’s statement was in response to the two-day strike the aviation unions, which it said could disrupt scheduled flight operations. According to the authority, NAIA would be open for operations as usual. It, however, warned that passengers may experience “disruptions in flights operations as a result of the planned strike action”. The aviation authority also said it regrets any inconvenience that may be faced by travellers.