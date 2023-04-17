West Ham 2-2 Arsenal: Gunners showing signs of self-doubt as they throw away two-goal lead again

“We have to remember we are still top of the league with everything in our own hands.” While some Arsenal fans will be despondent and some pundits will write off their hopes of becoming Premier League champions after twice throwing away two-goal leads in a week, Gunners captain Martin Odegaard is staying positive.

Everything looked rosy for Arsenal after only 10 minutes of their game on Sunday at London Stadium against a struggling West Ham side. Gabriel Jesus had opened the scoring after only seven minutes, with Odegaard’s volley making it two as the Gunners looked set to restore their six-point advantage at the top of the Premier League.

But, just as they did seven days ago at Anfield against Liverpool, 2-0 to the Arsenal early on became 2-2 at full-time. Said Benrahma’s penalty, after poor play from firstly Thomas Partey and then Gabriel, gave West Ham hope, Gunners forward Bukayo Saka fired his own spot-kick wide and Jarrod Bowen scored an equaliser soon after in a Premier League thriller.