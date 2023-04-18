Adamawa Supplementary Polls: CDD calls on political actors to abide by Electoral Laws

The Centre for Democracy and Development (CDD) has called on political actors as well as electoral officials and security agents to operate within the ambit of the law and avoid any situation that can lead to chaos or threaten peace. This call was contained in a statement signed by its Director, Idayat Hassan, on Tuesday who advised aggrieved parties to allow INEC to implement the right mean of collation before approaching any court.

“INEC should be allowed to follow its laid down legal means of collation and announcement of results before any aggrieved party approaches the right court for any needed redress. We once again call on political actors, “We call on the people of Adamawa State to remain calm as INEC brings closure to this process in line with the extant laws governing the conduct of elections, the statement read in part.” While expressing shock at the outcome of the Adamawa rerun governorship poll, Hassan pointed out that political actors had succeeded in involving the judiciary in their machinations.

“CDD has observed that some political actors are now dragging the Judiciary into the issue by making demands that run parallel to democratic norms and laid down laws and guidelines for the conduct of elections,” it said. “It is strange for the Judiciary to be called in midway into the electoral process to interpret any action. Since it is abundantly clear that the now-suspended Adamawa REC acted only as an imposter in announcing the so-called winner, no one ought to be told that the action was a nullity.”

“The Judiciary should not be dragged into what is clearly an illegal affair ab initio. CDD calls on the leadership of the Judiciary to stand by its earlier warning to judges and other judicial officers that they should avoid harmful interference in the political process.” The Director also reiterated the group’s stance in allowing the process as spelt out in the law to be followed in promptly declaring the winner of the governorship election.