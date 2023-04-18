BREAKING: Court reinstates Ararume as NNPCL non-Executive Chairman

Justice Inyang Ekwo of the Federal High Court in Abuja has reinstated Ifeanyi Ararume as the non-executive Chairman of the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation Limited (NNPCL).

The judge also nullified and set aside all decisions and resolutions of the Board of the NNPCL made in the absence of Ararume from 17th January 2022 till date.

The court further awarded the sum of 5billion naira in his favour of Ararume as damages for his wrongful removal and interruption of the term of office as the non-executive chairman of the NNPCL.