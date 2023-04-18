INEC resumes collation of Adamawa Gov election results

Security is tight at the state collation centre in Yola, the Adamawa State capital as officials of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) reconvened and resumed the collation of results for Saturday’s supplementary governorship election.

INEC Administrative Secretary in the state, Adamu Gujungu, who has been mandated to take the place of the erring Resident Electoral Commissioner, Hudu Yunusa Ari, was seen at the collation centre. INEC National Commissioner and Chairman of Information and Voter Education Committee, Festus Okoye, is at the collation centre. Also, the state Returning Officer, Mohammed Mele, is present.

INEC had on Sunday suspended collation for the supplementary governorship election in Adamawa after Ari announced Aisha ‘Binani’ Dahiru of the All Progressives Congress (APC) as the winner over the incumbent Governor Ahmadu Fintiri of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP). INEC had immediately summoned Ari to Abuja and declared his announcement an invalid declaration and a usurpation of the powers of the collation and returning officer.

The electoral umpire also said it will write the Inspector General of Police, Usman Baba to probe and prosecute Ari. Before the collation exercise was suspended on Saturday night, results from 10 LGAs had been announced — and Binani was trailing Fintiri. The collation of results from the remaining 10 LGAs was expected to commence by 11 am on Sunday, and Mele Lamido, the returning officer for the Adamawa governorship election, was not present when Ari announced Binani as the winner of the election.