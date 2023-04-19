$2.4bn Crude Oil Theft: Reps threaten to summon AGF, Finance Minister, others

The House of Representatives Ad Hoc Committee has threatened to summon the Attorney General of the Federation (AGF), Abubakar Malami, and other top government officials over the alleged loss of $2.4 billion from illegal sale of 48 million barrels of crude oil.

Malami and others, including the Minister of Finance, Zainab Ahmed, had failed to appear before the committee chaired by Mark Gbillah on Wednesday. The appointees had been invited to participate in the committee’s probe of inflows from recoveries from whistleblowers and expenditures.

The committee however said it is giving the appointees one last opportunity to appear before the committee and speak on inflows from recoveries from whistleblowers. Chairman Gbillah added that if the government officials failed to honour the invitation again, they would be summoned and further statutory powers would be exercised. The lawmakers said that the AGF and the finance minister had failed to respond to any correspondence from the committee.

According to the chairman of the committee, documents from the Accountant General showed that payments have been made to whistle blowers and recoveries from whistle blowers but no evidence to show that those monies were expended in accordance with the relevant laws.