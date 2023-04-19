Fintiri’s reelection triumph of people’s will, says Reps Minority Caucus

The Minority Caucus in the House of Representatives has hailed the reelection of Governor Ahmadu Fintiri of Adamawa State as the triumph of the will of the people of the state. In a congratulatory message to the governor signed by the Minority Leader of the House of Representatives, Ndudi Elumelu, on Wednesday, the caucus commended the people of Adamawa for resilience and for standing with Fintiri and resisting what it referred as “desperate anti-democratic forces”.

The House minority said that from the results of the main election and the supplementary poll, it was clear that Fintiri remained the clear choice of the people. The caucus added that the “ultimate victory further proves that no matter how much falsehood, tyranny and manipulations appear to thrive, the truth will always prevail at the end of the day.” The caucus urged Fintiri to “remain focused and continue in his excellent delivery of service, particularly his massive legacy infrastructural development projects and empowerment of citizens for which the people of Adamawa State overwhelmingly re-elected him as Governor.”

INEC, on Tuesday, exactly one month after the March 18 governorship elections, declared Fintiri as the winner of what some might describe as a drama-filled supplementary election in Adamawa. After last Saturday’s rerun, Fintiri, the candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), polled 9,337 votes against Senator Aishatu ‘Binani’ Dahiru of the All Progressives Congress (APC) who scored 6,513 votes.

At the end of the entire exercise, Fintiri polled 430,861 votes, defeating Binani who got 398,738 votes.