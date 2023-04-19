Gridlock as driver dies in Lagos crash, BRT bus goes up in flames

An unnamed commercial bus driver was on Wednesday confirmed dead in an accident involving two yellow-coloured vehicles known as ‘danfo’ and a government-owned BRT bus. The accident, which occurred around the Ogudu bridge, inward the Alapere area of Lagos State, grounded vehicular movement and caused snake-like gridlock along the ever-busy axis connecting the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway.

The BRT bus went up in flames, compounding the traffic situation along the axis. The Spokesman for the Lagos State Traffic Management Authority (LASTMA), Adebayo Taofiq in a telephone chat blamed the accident on over speeding by the buses. “The accident involved a BRT bus and two commercial buses,” he said. “One of the drivers of the commercial buses died on the spot. There are passengers with minor injuries.

He said though the rain compounded the gridlock on the axis but LASTMA officials have been deployed to the accident scene to manage the traffic. Also, the Lagos State Emergency Management Agency (LASEMA), in statement, said, “Further Investigation revealed that the BRT Bus suddenly lost control them rammed into the commercial bus from behind causing the yellow commuter bus to upturn. “Unfortunately an adult male (driver) of the bus lost his life to the incident while several others were injured but had been moved to the nearest hospital.

This prompted angry mobs to set the BRT Bus on fire. “The Agency’s LRT are at the scene alongside Lagos state fire and rescue service, Nigeria Police Force and LASTMA. “However the body had been bagged by the Agency’s LRT at the scene and handed over the police officer at the scene. “The burnt carcass had been recovered with the aid of a private tow truck provided by LBSL (Lagos bus service limited) the road is now free for vehicular activities.”