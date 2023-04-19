I will never knowingly break any law, says Peter Obi

The presidential candidate of the Labour Party in the February 25 election, Peter Obi, has said that he has lived all his life in the most law-abiding manner, and he will “never knowingly break any law”. His comment comes amid his reported detention at London’s Heathrow Airport by UK immigration early April.

The Labour Party had in a statement last Wednesday said the former Anambra State governor was detained and questioned for a duplication offense which suggested that someone has been impersonating him in London. According to the party, Obi was questioned for a long time but was eventually saved by the spontaneous reaction of Nigerians at Heathrow Airport. Both the UK immigration and Obi have kept mum on the matter since it was reported.

However, in a Twitter post on Tuesday, Obi said that even though humans are bound to make mistakes, he will never knowingly break any law, adding that he is not “afraid of the lies and propaganda against my person”. “There may be more mudslinging from those who are against the emergence of the New Nigeria but, I would never be deterred by the obstacles along the way to victory. I have always lived my life in the most law abiding manner.

“Sometimes as humans, we make mistakes but, I will never knowingly break any law. I am therefore not afraid of the lies and propaganda against my person. They are part of the journey to a New Nigeria,” he tweeted.