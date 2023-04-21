DSS calls for vigilance during Sallah, arrest two gunmen in Kano

The Department of State Services (DSS) has intercepted and arrest two suspects who concealed guns in a sack of yams in Kano. This is contained in a statement signed by the spokesman of the Department of State Security Service Dr. Peter Afunanya.

He says, the suspects were reportedly on transit to deliver two AK-47 rifles and two empty AK-47 magazines arms in preparatory to a planned attack on one of the Northern states when they were arrested. He however called on operators and patrons of fun, hospitality and tourism centres particularly hoteliers to beef their security during Eid-el-Fitri period.

Saying, this development underscores the need for citizens to be extra vigilant and report any unusual or suspicious movements, persons or acts to the security agencies nearest to them. Department of State Security Service pledges to work with sister agencies and other stakeholders to emplace adequate security during and after the Sallah celebration.”