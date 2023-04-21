Eid-el Fitr: Jandor greets Lagosians, preaches hope and perseverance

The Lagos PDP Governorship candidate in the March 18, 2023, general elections, Dr. Abdul-Azeez Olajide Adediran (JANDOR) felicitates with the Muslim Ummah in Lagos State and all the good people of the state on the occasion of Eid-el Fitr.

Dr. Adediran describes this year’s celebration of the completion of the Ramadan fast which coincides with the Christian Lent period as a unique opportunity to have attracted the intervention of the Supreme Being in the precarious situation of the state of Lagos.

He stated that the self-discipline created by the Ramadan fast encourages showing compassion towards fellow human beings who cannot feed because of poverty. The fast aid the appreciation of what it means to go without food for the whole day, thereby understanding the impact of hunger on millions of poor people in the state.

Jandor, therefore calls on the people to keep hope alive as they celebrate. He enjoins all well-meaning residents of the state to persevere and remain resolute in their aspirations to enjoy a breath of fresh air.

“I wish all Lagosians a happy Eid-el Fitr celebration. We should not abandon the valuable lessons of the Ramadan fast rather we should internalize its lessons as we anticipate a positive change in our experience of governance in the State of Lagos”, he said.