Muslims gather to mark Eid El-Fitr amid calls for compassion, unity

Today is Eid el-Fitr, a day Muslims mark the end of the holy month of Ramadan. As millions of the faithful gather across Nigeria, they are enjoined by religious leaders to reflect on and maintain the virtues of the season. The Sultan of Sokoto and President-General of the Nigeria Supreme Council for Islamic Affairs (NSCIA), Muhammad Sa’ad Abubakar, had declared Friday (today) as the first day of Shawwal 1444AH in Nigeria.

The Sultan made the declaration in his palace in Sokoto on Thursday after the Sultanate Council Advisory Committee on Religious Affairs in conjunction with the National Moon Sighting Committee received several reports from various Moon Sighting committees across the country. He said, therefore, Thursday is the 29th day of the month of Ramadan 1444 AH. and Friday is Eid Fitr.

The Sultan said he has accepted the report and accordingly declared Friday as the first day of Shawwal 1444AH, the Day of Eid-el-Fitr. He felicitated Nigerian Muslims and wished them God’s guidance and blessings, urging them to continue to pray for peace progress and development of the country.

The message came upon the conclusion of the month of Ramadan, during which Muslims fasted during the daylight hours from dawn to sunset.