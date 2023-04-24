NEMA plans Tuesday evacuation of over 2,000 Nigerians through Cairo

The National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) has confirmed plans to evacuate over 2,000 Nigerians in crisis-hit Sudan on Tuesday morning. “The truth is nobody has been evacuated yet. I just spoke to the ambassador Olaniyan in Khartoum a few minutes ago,” the agency’s Director, Special Duties, Onimode Bandele, said during a live appearance Monday on Channels Television’s Sunrise Daily monitored by Core TV News.

“It is true that there are plans to get buses to start moving tomorrow morning. And as I speak to you, the Director General, National Emergency Management Agency, Mustapha Habib, is already in Cairo because that is the window that we are looking at.” According to him, the movement is to be perfected between the Nigerian embassy in Khartoum and the NEMA director general.

Asked how many Nigerians to be removed from the troubled North African country, Bandele stated that evacuation of a few thousand citizens are in the works. “Our projection was that most students and others who want to evacuate are about 5,000. But with my discussion with the ambassador this morning, the plan is for about 2,650-2,800 to move immediately, including families of embassy staff.

“As these plans continue, we’ll be able to update you with the actual figure and the exact time of departure from Khartoum to Cairo,” he said.