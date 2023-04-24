Tinubu to arrive today after 34-day absence

Barring any last-minute changes, the President-elect, Mr Bola Tinubu is expected to return to the country on Monday (today) after a 34-day absence from Nigeria. Tinubu had March 21 travelled out of the country, in what his campaign council said was meant for him to rest and plan ahead of his inauguration on May 29.

A statement by the All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential campaign council in March noted that Tinubu travelled to France to rest and plan his transition programme after an exhaustive campaign and election season. “The president-elect had left the country through the Murtala Muhammed International Airport, Ikeja,” the statement noted.

“The president-elect decided to take a break after the hectic campaign and election season to rest in Paris and London, preparatory to going to Saudi Arabia for Umrah (Lesser Hajj) and the Ramadan Fasting.” The planned arrival of the former Lagos State governor was confirmed on Monday by his Director of Media and Publicity, Bayo Onanuga.

Taking to his Twitter handle, Onanuga stated that the President-elect has been on vacation in France. It was gathered that Tinubu whose plane is billed to land at the presidential wing of the Abuja Airport will be escorted from the airport by a carnival-like motorcade to the Defence House.