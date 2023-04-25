Avoid treacherous journeys, FG cautions Nigerians in Sudan

The Federal Government has empathised with Nigerians stranded in Sudan but warned them against making treacherous journeys in a bid to return home. The Director Overseeing the Office of the Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Foreign Affairs Amb. Janet Olisa and the Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development Nasir Sani-Gwarzo gave the advice in a Tuesday joint statement.

“The Ministers, therefore, urge parents to advise their wards that while concerted efforts are being made to evacuate them, the students should endeavour to remain calm and maintain constant communication with officials of the Nigerian Embassy in Sudan for instructions and updates,” the statement read. “They can reach the Embassy Officials on the following telephone numbers, +2348035866773, +249961956284, +2348063636862, +249961956274, +2349066663493. Furthermore, they are also advised to guard against undertaking the treacherous journey to the borders on their own, in view of the dangers involved.”

While emphatising with Nigerians stranded in the North African country, the ministries reiterated that they are working with relevant authorities to make the evacuation happen.

“The Honourable Ministers, Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Federal Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development express concern over the dire humanitarian situation in Sudan and empathize with the entire civilian population in the country, including the Nigerian students, and other members of the Nigerian community caught up in the on-going crisis between the Sudanese Army and the Paramilitary Rapid Support Forces,” they said.