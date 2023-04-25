Imo Gov Poll: PDP, APGA Reps Members defect to APC, back Uzodimma

Three serving House of Representatives members on the platforms of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) in Imo State and about 2,000 of their supporters have defected to the All Progressives Congress (APC).

The lawmakers include Bede Eke representing Aboh Mbaise/Ngor Okpala Federal Constituency (PDP), Emeka Nwawuba representing Mbaitoli/Ikeduru Federal Constituency (APGA), and Ikenna Elezieanya representing Owerri Municipal/Owerri North/Owerri West Federal Constituency (PDP). At the official declaration of the lawmakers held at the Ndubuisi Kanu Square in Owerri, the state capital, on Tuesday, they cited the leadership qualities and achievements of Governor Hope Uzodimma in the last three and a half years as the reason for their defection.

Their followers were said to have been joined by supporters of other political parties in the state. The state Chairman of the APC, Macdonald Ebere, in his welcome address, said their decision to join the ruling party “is the best”. The lawmakers promised to support the governor’s administration as he seeks a second term in office. The state Chairman presents the symbol of the party to the defectors.

As the November 11 governorship election draws closer by the day, the ruling APC in the state anticipates more new alliances to bolster Uzodimma’s re-election bid.