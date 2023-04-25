Malaria: WHO advocates adequate investment in primary healthcare to end disease

Available statistics from the World Health Organisation WHO puts the number of people killed globally by malaria in 2021 to 619 000 of which 96% of the death occurred in Africa. To reverse this figure, WHO Regional Director for Africa, Dr. Matshidiso Moeti has advised member countries to make adequate budgetary allocations to the primary healthcare sector in order for malaria services to be accessible to the most vulnerable populations.

Represented by WHO Country Representative to Nigeria, Dr. Walter Kazadi Mulombo at an event in Abuja to commemorate the 2023 World Malaria Day, Moeti noted that concerted efforts are needed by all stakeholders to tackle malaria burden in the region. April 25 is set aside for commemoration of World Malaria Day to demand for continued investment and sustained political commitment for malaria prevention and control. The date was instituted by WHO Member States during the World Health Assembly of 2007.

“Today marks the 16th World Malaria Day and an appropriate time for us to take stock of malaria’s devastating impact on people’s lives and economic development in this Region. Concerted efforts yield positive results. In 2021, because of the joint actions by malaria-affected countries and partners, malaria deaths decreased compared to 2020 despite the consequences of the COVID-19 pandemic.” That effort is echoed in this year’s theme: “Time to deliver zero malaria: invest, innovate, implement.” “In terms of progress, a solid national-level commitment was demonstrated despite the pandemic and led to many successes: About 75% of the planned 171 million insecticide-treated bed nets (ITNs) were distributed.

“The seasonal malaria preventive treatment was further expanded, reaching nearly 45 million children in 15 African countries, a significant increase from 33.4 million in 2020, while malaria testing and treatment services were maintained. More than 1.6 billion malaria cases and 11 million malaria deaths were averted in the WHO African Region from 2000-2021.