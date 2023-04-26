Buhari presides over FEC meeting, swears in six new Perm Secs

President Muhammadu Buhari, on Wednesday, presided over the Federal Executive Council (FEC) meeting at the State House in Abuja. Before the commencement of the meeting, the President swore in six newly appointed Federal Permanent Secretaries.

They include Adam Mahmud Kambari (Borno State), Esuabana Nko Asanye (Cross River), Lamuwa Adamu Ibrahim (Gombe State), Yakubu Adam Kofar-Mata (Kano State), Oloruntola Olufemi Micheal (Ogun State) and Richard Pheelangwah (Taraba State). In attendance at the meeting were the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Boss Mustapha; Head of the Civil Service of the Federation, Dr Folasade Yemi-Esan; and the National Security Adviser, Major Gen. Babagana Monguno (Rtd).

The ministers in attendance include Mrs Zainab Ahmed (Finance, Budget and National Planning), Alhaji Lai Mohammed (Information and Culture), Mohammed Musa Bello (Federal Capital Territory).

Others are Otunba Niyi Adebayo (Industry, Trade and Investment), Professor Ali Pantami (Communication and Digital Economy), Abubakar Aliyu (Power), and Dr Chris Ngige (Labour and Employment).

In an interview with State House correspondents, the Head of Civil Service of the Federation, Folashade Yemi-Esan urged the new permanent Secretaries to give their best in the discharge of their duties to advance the efficiency of the country’s civil service.