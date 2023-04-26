JUST IN: Tinubu, Adamu hold closed-door meeting at Defence House

The President-Elect, Senator Bola Tinubu has met with the National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Senator Abdullahi Adamu at the Defence House in Abuja.

In attendance at the meeting which was held behind closed doors are the President of the Senate, Senator Ahmad Lawan; the Deputy Senate President, Senator Ovie Omo-Agege; APC National Publicity Secretary, Senator Iyiola Omisore and former Secretary of the APC Presidential Campaign Council, Hon James Faleke.

At the end of the meeting, the APC National Chairman said the meeting is a routine exercise. He declined to disclose issues discussed at the meeting. The meeting comes barely two days after Tinubu’s return to the country after over one month away in Europe.

The President-Elect is due to be inaugurated as President Muhammadu Buhari’s success on May 29.

Tinubu scored the highest votes in the February 25 poll and was declared the President-Elect by the electoral umpire, the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), though his victory is currently being vigorously challenged at the tribunal by two top contestants — Peter Obi of the Labour Party (LP) and Atiku Abubakar of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).