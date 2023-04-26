NIDCOM confirms receipt of buses evacuating Nigerian students from Sudan

The buses facilitating the evacuation of Nigerian students from Sudan have finally arrived, the Nigerians in Diaspora Commission (NIDCOM) said on Wednesday.

NIDCOM, in a tweet, said the buses arrived on Tuesday night with more buses expected to arrive on Wednesday morning with help from the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) and the Nigerian Embassy in Sudan. Last night, the Nigeria Evacuation team in SUDAN received some buses to transport Nigerian Students to nearby borders in Egypt, before airlifting them to Nigeria, this has been sorted by Federal Government through @nemanigeria and the Nigerian Embassy in Sudan.

“More buses are arriving this morning and the stranded students will depart today.”