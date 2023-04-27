Alleged Treasonable Felony: FG brings nine new grounds against Nnamdi Kanu’s release

The Supreme Court has granted leave to the Federal Government to bring nine new grounds of appeal against the release of pro-Biafra agitator, Nnamdi Kanu. A five-member panel led by Justice John Okoro granted the leave on Thursday while ruling on the motion by the counsel to the Federal Government, Mister Tijani Gadzali.

The apex court also granted leave to the Federal Government to include these nine new grounds as part of its amended notice of appeal dated 28th October 2022. At the resumed hearing, Counsel to Nnamdi Kanu, Mike Ozekhome, informed the court of his motions seeking for bail of his client and another seeking for his transfer to the Kuje Correctional Facility to get proper medical attention citing his failing health at the custody of the Department of State Services (DSS).

He also prayed for an accelerated hearing of the matter. Speaking on the motion for the transfer of Kanu out of the custody of the DSS, the Federal Government’s counsel prayed for an adjournment to file a counter affidavit, stating that he just took over the matter. As it seems likely that hearing the motion, particularly that seeking the transfer of Nnamdi Kanu may likely delay the hearing of the main suit, the court advised Ozekhome to withdraw the pending motions and enable him to focus on the main appeal.

The court subsequently fixed May 11 for a hearing on the pending motion and the main appeal.