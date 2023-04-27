BREAKING: NEC suspends removal of fuel subsidy

The National Economic Council (NEC) on Thursday suspended the planned removal of subsidy on petroleum products by the end of President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration.

The Minister of Finance, Budget, and National Planning, Mrs. Zainab Ahmed disclosed, this while briefing State House correspondents at the end of the NEC meeting presided over by Vice President Yemi Osinbajo at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

According to the minister, the NEC concluded in its meeting that it is not a favourable time for the action.

She stated that the Council deliberated on the matter and resolved that it cannot be removed for now, but it equally agreed on the need to continue the discussion on the matter and the necessary preparatory work in conjunction with states and representatives of the incoming administration.